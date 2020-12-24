Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) were up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 673,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,229,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OIS shares. BidaskClub raised Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $316.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.95.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Oil States International by 3.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 129.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 95,552 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 19.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 45.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil States International Company Profile (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

