Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.25. 12,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,710. The company has a market cap of $255.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.97. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $38.80.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 6.14%.

In other news, Director Allan H. Selig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,727.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

