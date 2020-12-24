Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Down to $2.60

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.60, but opened at $2.32. Ocugen shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 1,368,237 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $314.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 964.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162,266 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Ocugen in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 676.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

