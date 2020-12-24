Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (NKW.V) (CVE:NKW) Trading Up 41.7%

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (NKW.V) (CVE:NKW) was up 41.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 395,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 671% from the average daily volume of 51,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.72 million and a P/E ratio of -10.77.

About Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (NKW.V) (CVE:NKW)

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc develops renewable energy projects in Canada. It is developing NaiKun wind project, an offshore wind energy project located in the Hecate Strait off the north coast of British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Naikun Wind Energy Group Inc and changed its name to Oceanic Wind Energy Inc in May 2020.

