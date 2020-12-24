Oaktree Acquisition (NYSE:OAC) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OAC) rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.44. Approximately 1,207,835 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 400% from the average daily volume of 241,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,372,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,187,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $737,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $552,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

