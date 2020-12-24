NXM (NXM) Trading 10.2% Lower This Week

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. One NXM token can currently be bought for about $18.68 or 0.00079767 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $108.38 million and $13.58 million worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NXM Profile

NXM’s total supply is 6,707,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,801,350 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

NXM Token Trading

