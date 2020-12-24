Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.99

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and traded as high as $9.34. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 180,412 shares.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

