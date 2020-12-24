Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.14

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and traded as low as $7.97. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 163,765 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%.
Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:JCO)
Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.
