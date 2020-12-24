Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.14

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and traded as low as $7.97. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 163,765 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15.

Get Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 66.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 13,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:JCO)

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.