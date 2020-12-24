Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) (LON:NUM) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $325.84

Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) (LON:NUM)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.84 and traded as low as $320.00. Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) shares last traded at $330.00, with a volume of 36,039 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 325.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 306.13. The firm has a market cap of £353.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L)’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

In other news, insider Andrew Mark Holloway sold 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.36), for a total transaction of £16,613.16 ($21,705.20).

About Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) (LON:NUM)

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of institutional stockbroking and corporate advisory services in the United Kingdom and the Unites States. The company offers research services with investment perspective; stockbroking services to the United Kingdom, European, the United States, and International investment funds; and research, sales, trading, and corporate broking/finance services focusing on quoted equity, private equity, infrastructure, property, debt, and other alternative assets for a range of institutional investors, family offices, and private client wealth managers.

