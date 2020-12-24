Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CEO Leon J. Topalian Sells 10,000 Shares

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nucor stock opened at $52.57 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.08.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter worth $955,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter worth $2,065,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Nucor by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Nucor by 46.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 32,359 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

