Notis Global (OTCMKTS:NGBL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Notis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGBL) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Notis Global shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 7,600,000 shares trading hands.

Notis Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NGBL)

Notis Global, Inc, provides services to the hemp and marijuana industry. It engages in the cultivation, extraction and product development. The company was founded on June 16, 1977 and is headquartered in Middletown, NJ.

