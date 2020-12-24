Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.30.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,392,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,684,406. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

