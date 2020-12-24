NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.83.

A number of analysts have commented on NWE shares. TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of NorthWestern stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.61. The company had a trading volume of 98,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,638. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.49. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $136,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 1,007.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 97.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

