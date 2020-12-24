Nord/LB Reiterates “€57.00” Price Target for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR)

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) received a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BNR. Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.50 ($85.29) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag AG (BNR.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €59.54 ($70.04).

FRA BNR opened at €64.08 ($75.39) on Tuesday. Brenntag AG has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.83.

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

