Nord/LB Reiterates “€57.00” Price Target for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR)

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) received a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BNR. Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.50 ($85.29) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag AG (BNR.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €59.54 ($70.04).

FRA BNR opened at €64.08 ($75.39) on Tuesday. Brenntag AG has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.83.

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Company Profile

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

