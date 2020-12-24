Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €2.95 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €2.95 ($3.47) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €3.68 ($4.33).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a fifty-two week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.