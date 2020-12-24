NOIA Network Price Tops $0.28 (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00046668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.23 or 0.00330291 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00030766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

