Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Upgraded at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NSANY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nissan Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nissan Motor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

NSANY stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.42. Nissan Motor has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

