Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $25.56. Approximately 65,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 194,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Nippon Telegraph and Telephone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $96.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.

