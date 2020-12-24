Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives $30.35 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.35.

A number of analysts have commented on NIO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NIO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.70 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Get NIO alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of NIO by 200.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSE NIO traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $45.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,582,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,647,805. NIO has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of -49.35 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.54.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.