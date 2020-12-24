NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Receives Sell Rating from DZ Bank

NIKE (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.60.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE opened at $141.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.54 billion, a PE ratio of 84.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. NIKE has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $3,431,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,364.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 710,670 shares of company stock worth $93,093,321 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.