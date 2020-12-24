NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Receives Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $164.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.60.

NKE opened at $141.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.03. The company has a market cap of $222.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $3,431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,364.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 710,670 shares of company stock valued at $93,093,321 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

