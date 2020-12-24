NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $161.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Rowe lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.60.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock opened at $141.76 on Monday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $222.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 710,670 shares of company stock valued at $93,093,321 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NIKE by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,624,512,000 after acquiring an additional 219,450 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NIKE by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,992 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,847,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,259,714,000 after acquiring an additional 45,165 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 29.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,463,095 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $731,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,288 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.