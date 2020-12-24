NIKE, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of NIKE in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NKE. Rowe boosted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.60.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $141.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. NIKE has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.89, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581,385 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $351,155,000 after purchasing an additional 841,840 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 82.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 293.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,456,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $142,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.8% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 710,670 shares of company stock valued at $93,093,321. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

