NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Hilary K. Krane Sells 41,500 Shares of Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00.

Hilary K. Krane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 28th, Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of NIKE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of NIKE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $1,424,830.00.

NKE stock opened at $141.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $222.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.89, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 33,543 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rowe raised their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

