NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.39.

Shares of NYSE NGL opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81. The company has a market cap of $342.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.89.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

