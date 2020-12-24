Nexus (NXS) Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. Nexus has a market cap of $15.58 million and $87,287.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000966 BTC on exchanges.

Nexus Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,253,395 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

