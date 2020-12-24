Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) will announce sales of $2.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.64 billion and the lowest is $2.58 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $2.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $9.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $9.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWL. BidaskClub downgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Shares of NWL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 59,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,455. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,588,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,026,000 after buying an additional 2,146,722 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,303,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,573,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,286,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,239,000 after acquiring an additional 792,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,642,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,071,000 after acquiring an additional 629,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

