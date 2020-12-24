Newater Technology (NASDAQ:NEWA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Newater Technology (NASDAQ:NEWA) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NEWA stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. Newater Technology has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59.

About Newater Technology

Newater Technology, Inc operates as a wastewater purification treatment company in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of disk tube reverse osmosis and disk tube Nano-filtration membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling, and discharge of wastewater.

