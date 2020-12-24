New Zealand Energy Corp. (NZ.V) (CVE:NZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.02

New Zealand Energy Corp. (NZ.V) (CVE:NZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 33000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67.

New Zealand Energy Corp. (NZ.V) Company Profile (CVE:NZ)

New Zealand Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. It has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for New Zealand Energy Corp. (NZ.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Zealand Energy Corp. (NZ.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.