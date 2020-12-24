New Beginnings Acquisition (NYSE:NBA) Stock Price Up 0.9%

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NBA)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.13. Approximately 17,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 66,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

About New Beginnings Acquisition (NYSE:NBA)

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

