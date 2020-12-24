Nevro Corp. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.78) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nevro in a report released on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn ($2.78) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.54). William Blair also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Nevro to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

NVRO stock opened at $184.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nevro has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 5.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Nevro by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Nevro by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

In other Nevro news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $3,222,301.20. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,817 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $299,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,749 shares of company stock worth $4,056,616. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

