Neutrino USD (USDN) Achieves Market Cap of $128.91 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $128.91 million and $3.79 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00137784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00022023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.00672592 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00152938 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.00375412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00098549 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00061015 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 129,323,964 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,323,424 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

