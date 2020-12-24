NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NBSE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

