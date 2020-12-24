National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities research analysts expect National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for National Oilwell Varco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. National Oilwell Varco posted sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Oilwell Varco will report full-year sales of $6.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Oilwell Varco.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on National Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered National Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on National Oilwell Varco from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on National Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.74.

Shares of National Oilwell Varco stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 83,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,163,449. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.21. National Oilwell Varco has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in National Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in National Oilwell Varco by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in National Oilwell Varco by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in National Oilwell Varco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

