National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

Shares of NFG opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 0.66. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $287.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.74 million. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 40.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 27.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 28.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

