Myovant Sciences Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.70) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Myovant Sciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.70) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.66). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.69) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MYOV. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 900.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 155,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,529.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,878 shares of company stock worth $1,299,600. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Read More: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.