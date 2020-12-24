Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.65.

Shares of MBIO opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $260.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.85.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIO. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 1,069.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 112,256 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $747,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 304.3% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 229,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 172,503 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

