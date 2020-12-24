Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Up 7.5%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s stock price shot up 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.46 and last traded at $12.36. 3,748,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 4,533,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on MUR. MKM Partners raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $421.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 57.47%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $99,362.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,480 shares in the company, valued at $143,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $25,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,365 shares of company stock valued at $384,383. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.