Multiplier 1-Day Volume Tops $74,451.00 (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Multiplier token can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 56.1% lower against the US dollar. Multiplier has a market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $74,451.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00136551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00021887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.80 or 0.00678170 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00151457 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00373055 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00062818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00096394 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 412,532,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,097,623 tokens. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

Multiplier Token Trading

Multiplier can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

