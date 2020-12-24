Multi-collateral DAI Tops One Day Volume of $8.31 Million (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Multi-collateral DAI has a market cap of $121.36 million and $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multi-collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Multi-collateral DAI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00047004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $78.20 or 0.00335206 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00031199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Profile

DAI is a token. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi-collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multi-collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multi-collateral DAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multi-collateral DAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.