Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.29.

MLLGF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

OTCMKTS:MLLGF opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $9.29.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

