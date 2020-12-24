MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.06% of MSG Networks worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,195,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,147,000 after acquiring an additional 739,382 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in MSG Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,097,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in MSG Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $16,361,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MSG Networks by 192.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,383,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 909,750 shares during the period. Finally, Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,135,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSGN. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MSG Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of MSGN stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $797.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.23. MSG Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $17.83.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $157.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

