Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Down 26.9% This Week

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and $831,405.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00046956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.68 or 0.00333194 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016895 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00030046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs is a token. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 733,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.