Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,125 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $9,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 42.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 203,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after acquiring an additional 60,657 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 282.5% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after acquiring an additional 533,560 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 21.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 283,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after acquiring an additional 49,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADC shares. Raymond James started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $64.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.76.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.58 per share, with a total value of $474,471.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,950,697.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Rubenfaer bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.99 per share, for a total transaction of $94,485.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,394.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

