Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) by 1,176.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,498 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $10,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1,254.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 19,698 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RZV opened at $65.94 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.31 and its 200 day moving average is $54.32.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

