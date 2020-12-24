Morgan Stanley Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $650.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an underperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $533.43.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX opened at $514.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $227.29 billion, a PE ratio of 82.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $499.94 and a 200-day moving average of $492.72. Netflix has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 638,247 shares of company stock valued at $335,292,138. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $33,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.