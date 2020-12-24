Morgan Stanley Purchases 514,328 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 739,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,328 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Graphic Packaging worth $10,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPK. ValuEngine raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

