Morgan Stanley Grows Position in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,016 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.81% of First Trust Chindia ETF worth $10,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Chindia ETF in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF by 159.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Chindia ETF in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Chindia ETF in the second quarter valued at $419,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNI opened at $56.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.05. First Trust Chindia ETF has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $57.42.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

