Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,889 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Omnicell worth $10,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 11,435 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $1,024,461.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $13,628,072.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,400 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $252,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,973,701.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,335 shares of company stock worth $4,791,386. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $118.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.24. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 105.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

