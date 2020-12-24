Morgan Stanley Buys 64,768 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 64,768 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Power Integrations worth $9,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 630.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 61,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 52,803 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 98.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 17,155 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 377.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 305,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,937,000 after buying an additional 241,651 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 166.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 29,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 196.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $257,871.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,215,610.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $562,938.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,930 shares of company stock worth $7,279,447. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

POWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

Shares of POWI opened at $79.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $80.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.73.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

